Heartbroken Sugar Bear Fires Back At ‘Liar’ Mama June — ‘I Didn’t Abuse Honey Boo Boo’

Devastated and stunned, Sugar Bear is fighting back against stunning new claims that he abused Honey Boo Boo and her siblings.

Speaking exclusively to Radar, the reality TV star, real name Mike Thompson, insisted: “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!”

Indeed, over two years of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, fans came to see Sugar Bear as a doting dad.

But suddenly, on April 10, his ex Mama June announced during a publicity tour that he’d been giving her children “emotional and physical scars” for years.

PHOTOS: Sick! New Photos Show Mama June With Convicted Child Molester

Seventeen-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon had her “eye buckle caused by him,” June claimed.

Alanna, 11, hasn’t had a relationship with Sugar Bear for “a long time,” June added in an interview with Page Six, despite the fact that their youngest child was a flower girl at Sugar Bear’s wedding to new wife Jennifer Lamb in January.

Meanwhile, June’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Shannon-Cardwell, 22, recently moved in with Sugar Bear, as Radar reported.

Anna’s relationship with her mom has been estranged, insiders told Radar, ever since June started dating Mark McDaniel in 2014, following her split from Sugar Bear.

PHOTOS: The Show Must Go On! Honey Boo Boo Cast Films After Mama June & Sugar Bear’s Shocking Split Reveal

McDaniel, one of June’s former boyfriends, was convicted of sexually abusing Anna when she was a child!

June and Sugar Bear split for good in 2016, launching June on a quest to build her revenge body through gastric sleeve surgery, dieting and exercise. She ultimately lost 300 pounds.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.