Separate Lives: Lorenzo Lamas Hasn’t Seen His Wife In Months!

Lorenzo Lamas’ fifth wife is starring in a new reality show where she talks about her love for her husband, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she hasn’t even seen him in months!

Shawna Craig, 30, and Lamas, 58, are appearing on the E! show Second Wives Club, but a source close to the couple said they haven’t seen each other since he moved across the country earlier this year.

As Radar exclusively reported, the Leave it to Lamas star moved to New York City to fly helicopters as their marriage fizzled at the end of last year and a source said that “he hasn’t seen Shawna since then.”

According to the insider, Craig helped Lamas move his belongings cross-country “to keep up appearances. But they’re not together.”

Adding to the stress, in a sneak peek from the show, Craig claims Lamas has money woes.

“He’s an amazing father, but he has quite the history. He’s been married five times, including me,” she said. “He’s got six kids he’s got to take care of and because of the divorces. He’s got financial problems.”

Distance does not make the heart grow fonder, and Lamas has no plans to work on the relationship with Craig, the source told Radar.

“He is so happy living in New York and he never wants to come back to LA,” the source said.

While Craig makes the rounds for her new show, Lamas is flying his helicopters on the East Coast.

“Lorenzo hasn’t filed for divorce. But he’s content where he is,” said the insider.

Second Wives Club premieres on E! Thursday.

