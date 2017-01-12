Bye, Boo! ‘OITNB’ Star Lea DeLaria Splits With Fiancée

Lea DeLaria is single!

The Orange is the New Black star who plays Big Boo announced that she and her fiancée, fashion editor Chelsea Fairless have called it quits, only days after they were to have tied the knot.

And in keeping with DeLaria’s cutting sense of humor she revealed the split using their engagement photo – a photoshopped image from Liza Minnelli’s infamous 2002 nuptials to producer David Gest with Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor in attendance.

DeLaria, 58 photoshopped her and Fairless’ faces onto Minnelli and Gest. While the Roxette song “It Could Have Been Love” played, fans read about the breakup.

“Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable,” DeLaria captioned the pic. “Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support xoxo Lea & @female_trouble.”

DeLaria met Fairless who is believed to be in her early 30s through fellow OITNB star Emma Myles (Leanne). They had been planning their wedding to be on Sunday, January 8, the same day as DeLaria’s parents wedding anniversary. The star-studded affair was to have been officiated by Sandra Bernhard and “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita were set to attend as well.

DeLaria, who came out during an appearance on the Arsenio Hall Show in 1993, told E! that she proposed to Fairless in 2005 after the SAG Awards.

“I was so filled with love. I turned to her at the Netflix party and asked her to marry me,” she said, “We announced it to all of our friends there.”

