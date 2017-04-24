Kim’s ‘Worst Nightmare!’ Zolciak’s Son ‘Recovering’ From Terrifying Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak‘s young son is finally recuperating after his emergency surgery this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kash Biermann, 4, was bit by a dog on Saturday, and immediately rushed to the hospital. The mom of six cancelled her Watch What Happens Live appearance on Sunday to be by her child’s side.

“The last 14 hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare,” the reality star posted on Instagram. “My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up.”

“Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

Zolciak, 38, has kept her fans updated via Snapchat — and now, her older daughters are finally speaking out as well.

“He is doing MUCH better!” Brielle Biermann, 20, told a follower on Twitter before adding that she will “never go to sleep” after the incident.

“Kash was bit by a dog and has very traumatic/severe injuries, he has been through surgery and is now recovering!” Ariana Biermann, 15, wrote on Instagram. “We are now praying for a quick recovery! Thank you everyone for praying for him! It means so much! And thank you god for protecting him!”

These last 12 hours have been some of the scariest moments in my life, Kash was bit by a dog and has very traumatic/severe injuries, he has been through surgery and is now recovering! We are now praying for a quick recovery! Thank you everyone for praying for him! It means so much! And thank you god for protecting him!❤ A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Zolciak also shares KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann, 31.The NFL player has not yet commented on the incident.

A rep for Bravo declined to comment to Radar.

Story developing.

