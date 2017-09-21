Kim Demands Broke Kanye Sign New Divorce Agreement!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned Kanye West‘s shaky finances are freaking out Kim Kardashian — and she’s now demanding he sign a mid-nuptial agreement stat!

“They have a tentative arrangement in place, but it’s still a grey area if one of them incurs debts or lawsuits during the marriage,” an insider told Radar.

“Kim wants it all ironed out and water tight, so she isn’t responsible for any of Kanye’s problems in the even they divorce.”

As Radar reported, West, 40, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after he was forced to cancel shows following his recent high-profile mental breakdown.

“Kim wants him to do something about the hole in his bank balance, but in the meantime it’s all about protecting herself.”

“If Kanye doesn’t comply, she will have no option but to initiate divorce proceedings again,” said the insider.

Kardashian, 36, “won’t be married to a man who could ruin her and leave their kids destitute.”

