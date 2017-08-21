Kennedy Family Members Arrested On Disorderly Conduct Charges!

The Kennedy Curse continues! Robert F. Kennedy’s son Maxwell Kennedy was arrested in Hyannisport, Mass. with his daughter during a raging party RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Maxwell Kennedy, 52, and his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, 22, were hauled into jail by the Barnstable Police Department, Lt. John Murphy told Radar.

“There was a loud party with fireworks complaints, several people called into us, so officers went to the home on Sunday at 1am.

“While there, two people were placed under arrest for violating the town noise ordinance as well as for disorderly conduct.”

Lt. Murphy told Radar that Maxwell and Caroline, who is a resident of Pacific Palisades, Calif., were “transported to the police station and put in jail.”

They were released on bail, which was “on their own recognizance,” Lt. Murphy said. The father-daughter duo from the well-to-do political dynasty family were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The town noise ordinance carries a $100 fine and the state disorderly conduct charge carries a $50 fine.

