Wild Child Kate Hudson Tamed By New Man

Has free spirit Kate Hudson been tamed?

A source tells Radar that Kate is so smitten with new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa —

who’s sober — that she’s scaling way back on her partying.

“Kate loves going out, so this is a big change for her,

but she’s looking at it as a healthy opportunity,” says the source.

“She wants to focus her attention on the relationship.” Though she isn’t cutting out booze forever,

the source says that Kate is enjoying getting to know the musician away from the Hollywood party scene.

“Being on the same page makes her feel really connected with him,” says the source.

She doesn’t want to mess this up!”