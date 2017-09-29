Kailyn Lowry Fears Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Are Sharing Bed In Front Of Sons!

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin is in Disney World with her two sons – but it isn’t a boys’ trip! After Marroquin was spotted spending the week with their Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, Lowry reveals what she thinks about their romance exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“I’m minding my business,” Lowry, 25, said of her ex-husband meeting up with DeJesus while on the family vacation. “If Lincoln and Isaac are having a good time then I am going to be happy for them.”

With Marroquin and DeJesus at the center of dating rumors for months, Lowry revealed DeJesus didn’t check in with her before hanging out with her ex-husband.

“I don’t think she needs my permission or anything,” Lowry said. “It’s not necessarily them hanging out, it’s just I would like to know if they were in the same room, if my kids were sleeping in the same room as them, I would just like to know that.”

Lowry revealed that their relationship is “so up and down” at the moment. The two even joined Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to work on co-parenting.

“We didn’t know how to communicate,” she said. “We brought a lot of our relationship problems into co-parenting and Lincoln was in the middle.”

She even admitted that she considered getting back to Marroquin while on the show.

“It crossed my mind from time to time then something would happen that I would be like, ‘Okay never mind,’” she said. “This is why I was divorced, this is why it will never work and this is why we need to learn to deal with each other and co-parent.”

Despite their drama today, she stands by her decision to divorce her husband of nearly four years.

“We’re better separate,” she said. “There are still highs and lows now that we’re divorced, but we’re still overall better. My kids are resilient and they’re doing really well.”

As for Marroquin, he admitted to having a crush on DeJesus.

“I would be open to dating Briana,” Marroquin, 24, recently told Radar. “She’s a really cool girl. Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.”

But DeJesus, who welcomed her second daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez, was less open to the idea.

“Right now we’re just friends,” she told OKmagazine.com “He’s coming down to Orlando in a few days so we can all hang out. I don’t really know his true intentions. If something were to happen later down the line so be it. I’m down for whatever.”

