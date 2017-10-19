Kailyn Lowry Accuses Javi Marroquin Of Marrying Her For Fame: ‘He Had Me Fooled!’

Kailyn Lowry admits her nearly four-year marriage to Javi Marroquin was built on a lie. The Teen Mom 2 star accused her ex-husband of dating her for fame. Marroquin responded to the accusation exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

On the podcast Mouthing Off, Lowry explained that she met Marroquin while working at a mall.

“Apparently he knew who I was and acted like he had no idea,” Lowry, 25 said of when he asked her out. “Javi had me fooled. He actually knew who I was and pretended he didn’t know.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Lowry admitted that she learned the truth eight months into their relationship.

“It was hard to swallow,” she said. “I thought the whole thing was [a lie]. I still kind of have those feelings, that plays out on Marriage Boot Camp too.”

When host Olivia Caridi asked if Lowry thought he used her to be on TV, she responded, “Oh absolutely. 100 percent. But I don’t think that he could have ever predicted that he would have fallen in love with me like the way that we were together.”

Lowry admitted that while she was in love with him “at one point,” she wasn’t when she was pregnant with their son Lincoln.

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

Although the marriage didn’t last, Lowry insisted, “It couldn’t have worked out better for him!”

Marroquin exclusively told Radar, “That’s crazy. I’m the only person that still has her back and she talks about me that way.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016.

Marroquin blaming Lowry for their miscarriage and his jealousy issues contributed to their divorce.

PHOTOS: Abandoned By ‘Daddy?’ Kailyn’s Ex Javi Spends Night With Son Lincoln – But Not Isaac!

Although Marroquin joined Marriage Boot Camp to save his marriage, Lowry went on the show to work on their co-parenting relationship.

The mother-of-three welcomed son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August.

Do you think Marroquin used her for fame? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.