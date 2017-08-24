Jim Carrey Accused Of Lying About Herpes Before Passing STD To Late Ex-Girlfriend

Liar Liar Jim Carrey may have lied about his herpes outbreak to his late ex-girlfriend before she caught the STD, according to explosive notes taken by Cathriona White’s therapist — and obtained by the Daily Mail — in the months leading up to her suicide.

In session notes that span from October 2012 to July 2013, which have been subpoenaed by lawyers in her wrongful death lawsuit against the actor, White says she confronted Carrey, 55, about bumps on his penis before her first outbreak but he told her they were just irritation from shaving.

The young woman notes Carrey, who she’d been dating for only six months, then suddenly broke up with her just hours after she informed him she’d been tested for STDs. The breakup came before she had even received her results.

Soon after Carrey called it quits on the relationship, White’s results came back positive, and she told her therapist that she believed she had contracted the STDs from Carrey.

A follow up session notes read, ‘”[Cathriona] cries that she now have contracted 3 STDs that [Jim] gave her.” In the same session, she says she feels like “damaged goods.”

She told her therapist that she “tried to commit suicide with a bottle of painkillers that she got from [Jim]” after he split up with her.

White’s attempt to take her own life reportedly happened around the same time she got tested for STDs.

“[Cathriona] claims she was tested before she slept with [Jim] was free of any STDs,” the session also notes.

White committed suicide in September 2015 when she was only 30-years-old. Her mother, Brigid Sweetman, is suing Carrey for wrongful death and claims the A-lister found out he was positive for three STD’s in early 2013 and purposely hid the fact from his ex.

“To make matters worse, Carrey then proceeded to have unprotected sex with Ms. White with full knowledge that he was STD positive, including on February 12, 2013 (two days before Valentine’s day and within weeks after learning the test results),” Michael Avennati, Brigid’s lawyer alleges. “Even after doing so, he failed to inform Ms. White that he had likely just infected her with STDs and possibly hepatitis A.”

