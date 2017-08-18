Actor Jesse Williams Trapped In Explosive Custody War With Longtime Wife

Days after announcing his traumatic custody battle with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is breaking his silence and telling his side of the story, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This Thursday, the actor stated that Drake-Lee was heading to court in hopes of gaining full custody of the couple’s two children, even after he requested joint legal and physical custody following their split.

“These are matters for the court to decide,” Williams’ rep said in a statement. “Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

As Radar can report, the couple married in 2012 and as of now, shares custody of daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2. They filed for divorce back in April after trying marriage counseling 2016 and being “unsuccessful.” Friends of Drake-Lee claimed that their relationship didn’t work simply because Williams now “wants to be the hot single guy in Hollywood.”

According to court documents obtained by ET, Drake-Lee claimed that the big-screen actor has a problem controlling his tempers, and that his career has caused him to miss numerous events in their children’s lives – including Sadie’s preschool graduation.

The mom-of-two also claimed that due to his job, he has “shared his time with the children with intimate partner[s].”

“The judge is fully informed on both sides of the story and will be making the final decision,” said Williams’ rep.

Livid, Drake-Lee also alleged that her estranged husband cheated on her, as various rumors circled that Williams had a fling with stunning actress, and The Butler co-star, Minka Kelly.

He denied all claims in a video, saying: “I was in a relationship 13 years. 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years, and all of a sudden mother**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Stay with Radar for updates on the shocking case.

