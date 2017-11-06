Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Suffered Secret Miscarriage After He Dumped Her For Topshop Heir

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ cheating scandal with Topshop heiress Chloe Green not only shattered his wife’s heart into pieces, but Melissa Meeks reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively she also suffered a secret miscarriage after she found out about her husbands infidelity.

A teary-eyed Melissa, who found out about Jeremy’s bombshell romance with Green in June when photos of the two kissing during a lovers getaway in Turkey were leaked online, tells Radar “not only was I grieving the loss of my life and my husband, I also had to grieve the loss of a child at the same time.”

“I was under so much stress and so many emotions,” Melissa reveals of how she felt when images of the man she loved so dearly making out with another women were plastered all over the web.

Melissa says she became concerned when she noticed she had “continuous bleeding” — “I would have thought I was just having a heavy cycle” from the stress her now estranged husband’s adultery had caused her.

Little did she know that “stress” had likely caused something much more terrible. Melissa went to the doctor who informed her of the tragic news. “I described to the doctor my spotting and bleeding and he said based off of what I was saying about the continuous bleeding, I probably was passing the baby.”

Jeremy, who rose to fame after his glamorous mugshot landed him a lucrative modeling career, filed for divorce from him wife in June, just a few weeks after he dumped her to begin his romance with Green.

