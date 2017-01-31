Too Kinky! Inside Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy’s Raunchiest Sex Secret

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy like to keep their bedroom games hot and heavy — and Sherri Shepherd is on board to help them out, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“That’s my girl!” Shepherd excitedly told Radar of her former The View costar. “Plus, I stay close to Jenny because she’s married to Donnie who I have a crush on. So I don’t care what happens, I’ll always be friends with Jenny McCarthy because I love Donny!”

“Jenny is so open,” Shepherd, who is promoting her own line of wigs for Lux Hair added of how she would style her. “She just texted me the other day and Donnie had asked her to get some wigs. So I was like, ‘oh so you guys wanna play some games? Okay!'”

McCarthy, 44, and Wahlberg, 47, met through Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live and tied the knot in August 2014. She left The View that same year.

Most recently, McCarthy came under fire from Charlie Sheen on the same show during a game of “Plead the Fifth!”

“I’d like to mash those two together and then kick them to the curb,” he said of McCarthy and Selma Blair. “They deserve each other.”

