Jen Garner Sets Strict Rules For First Meeting With Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Garner, 45, has been keeping quiet about Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend, but a source recently told RadarOnline.com that she’s now willing to meet Lindsay Shookus, 37 – if Affleck agrees to follow her rules.

“Jennifer wants to meet [Lindsay] alone without Ben,” said a source to Straight Shuter. She is “all about the kids,” and thinks she should get to know Shookus before the actor introduces her to the rest of the family.

If Affleck, 45, can live with her conditions, than Garner has no problem with him dating the Saturday Night Live producer.

As Radar readers know, various sources have claimed that Garner has truly moved on from her rocky relationship with her baby daddy and is living her best life while focusing on her children and career. Affleck, on the other hand, has been looking worse than ever as he parades his lady around town.

Recently, he was allegedly caught shopping for booze with Shookus – who is also a party girl – while Garner was looking sexy and happy with friends. Now that the moment’s come to meet her husband’s new girlfriend, the stunning actress has decided to take the high road.

Affleck may be in a new relationship, but is there really a question as to who is winning the breakup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

