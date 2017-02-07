Feud Explodes! Javi Marroquin RIPS Kailyn Lowry For Wanting More Kids After Divorce

Kailyn Lowry ended her marriage to Javi Marroquin because she no longer wanted to have children with him, but now the Teen Mom 2 star is changing her tune! Marroquin exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how he feels about Lowry’s new plans.

When Lowry said on the Teen Mom 2 after show that she would be open to welcoming another child, Marroquin tweeted, “I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird.”

Lowry responded to his diss, “You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

Although the mother-of-two deleted the tweet, Marroquin continued to fire at his ex-wife!

“Anything Kail does doesn’t surprise me anymore,” he exclusively told Radar. “She’s completely different than who I married in 2012.”

As Radar readers know, Marroquin caught his then-estranged wife with another man only days after returning home from deployment on a recent episode.

He explained the situation on the episode, “I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” he said on the episode. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car as there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

Lowry filed for divorce in December and announced the end of their marriage in May.

Although she received backlash because Marroquin hoped to work on their marriage when he returned home, she defended herself in a blog post.

“An agreement was made, we are divorced,” she wrote in the post. “It’s hard enough dealing with it but it’s harder dealing with in the public eye. I will not sit here and go back and forth. There are always two sides to every story.”

