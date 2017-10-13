Javi Rips Jenelle For Threatening To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘You Knew They Were Filming!’

Jenelle Evans threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 after she accused the series of bad editing. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Javi Marroquin slammed his co-star for refusing to film.

“I feel like every girl has threatened to leave the show since we started this years ago,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “I hate when they say that because if you take out the doors that it opens, the money it provides, the house you’re living in, take all of that out and where would you be?”

He continued that his co-stars should “count their blessings.”

“We’re human too,” he said. “We get annoyed and we get frustrated. But at the end of the day, work with them and they work with you. I’ve heard I want to quit since we started this. People need to be humble.”

Marroquin even blamed Evans for receiving the bad edit.

“You control your story,” he said. “You do what you do on camera. You know you’re being filmed. If you’re going to act that way, own it. I don’t think you can edit whatever is going on that’s happening.”

He admitted that he has been portrayed poorly on the show in the past.

“If I get a bad edit then I deserve it,” he said. “If I said something stupid or did something stupid. We signed up for it. Realize it and change.”

As Radar readers know, Evans threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 when she received a bad edit on this week’s episode.

Evans and her now-husband David Eason cancelled their save the date photo shoot because of a fight. When producers asked about their explosive fight, Eason denied they argued.

When they took the photos the next day, Eason screamed at Evans’ son from a previous relationship with ex Nathan Griffith. Kaiser also yelled “feed me” during the scene, forcing fans to bash the couple for their treatment of the 3-year-old.

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” she captioned an Instagram photo. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird a** s**t from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!”

She then threatened to quit the show.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she wrote. “It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got.”

