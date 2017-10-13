Hugh Hefner’s Secret War With Scientology Revealed!

In the weeks after his death, secrets about Hugh Hefner’s life have been revealed, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively expose the Playboy mogul’s hidden war with Scientology.

“Hugh was never a fan of organized religion but especially in his decaying final years,” an insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Introduces Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers’ Nude Photos At A Playboy Mansion Party

Hefner, who died at the age of 91 on September 28, was said to be “on a real paranoid jag” about the bizarre Hollywood religion in particular, says the source.

“He didn’t want any of the playmates dabbling in it or socializing with people associated with the church, and he made sure his magazine wasn’t hyping the religion or its key Hollywood players in any way shape or form,” the informant revealed to Radar.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Through The Years

But Hef’s open disdain for the church wasn’t enough to keep some Playboy models from looking into or dabbling in it. But when Hugh caught wind of this, he made sure these women were given the cold shoulder, spills the snitch.

“I think he just saw it all as a big con, something to stay away from at all costs.”

