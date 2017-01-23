‘Honey Boo Boo’ Wedding! Sugar Bear Marries New Girlfriend After Mama June Split

That was fast!

Just a few months after he popped the question, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson has married his girlfriend Jennifer Lamb, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo patriarch, 45, and his Georgia-based bride, 43, tied the knot over the weekend, sources told Radar.

PHOTOS: No More Sketti! Mama June Works Out With Celebrity Trainer & Nutritionist In Hollywood: See 14 Photos Of The Star’s Fitness Routine

It’s unknown if his retired pageant princess daughter Alana, 11, attended the ceremony.

Thompson family sources are remaining mum about the details, possibly because the couple of over a year plan to bring their romance to reality TV.

As Radar reported in October, the pair has signed a contract with a network.

HOTOS: The Return Of Honey Boo Boo! 10 Photos Of Mama June’s Happy Family Reunion

The happy news comes two years after Thompson and his ex common-law wife, Mama June Shannon, 37, first announced their split.

The parents to Alana got back together to film Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars the following year, where they worked through Thompson’s admitted sex addiction and chronic cheating.

However, they quickly broke up for a second time.

Not to be outdone by her ex, Shannon will also return to TV with a new WE tv show about her recent plastic surgery makeover.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.