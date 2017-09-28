Hugh Hefner’s Angry Ex Holly Madison Remains Silent After Mogul’s Tragic Death

It seems everyone has a great deal to say about legendary Hugh Hefner’s tragic death – everyone expect ex-girlfriend Holly Madison, that is.

One day after the Playboy icon’s passing, former bunnies Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt have already spoken out in grief.

“Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever,” Wilkinson, 32, told PEOPLE in a statement.

The blonde Girls Next Door alum previously called the know party boy her “angel” stating that she and her family would be devastated the day they’d have to let him go.

Bombshell Marquardt, 44, also voiced her heartbreak after the incident.

“So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy,” she wrote on Instagram after posting a photo of her with Hef.

Other A-listers, family members and pals have taken the time to mourn iconic Hefner’s passing and celebrate his extraordinary life – but why is Madison staying silent?

As Radar readers know, Madison, 37, previously bashed Hefner and Wilkinson in her shocking tell-all memoir, The Vegas Diaries.

She claimed the Playboy founder was always rooting for her to fail and that he didn’t realize that living in the mansion and filming for his show wasn’t at all what she wanted for herself. She added that working with him after their breakup was “beyond awkward” and that she was glad she didn’t end up marrying him.

Wilkinson, on the other hand, bashed her ex-roommate for hating on Heffner, telling OKmagazine.com that Madison “loved” her life in the house and was a total “freak in the sheets.”

Madison is now a married mother of two – but does she really feel no nostalgia over her life in the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

