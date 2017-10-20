Harvey Weinstein Falls Asleep, Chats On Phone In Sex Rehab

After checking into rehab following allegations he sexually harassed or assaulted scores of women, Harvey Weinstein is reportedly having a tough time taking seriously his time at an Arizona facility.

According to Page Six, Weinstein is more focused on getting in naps or chatting on his phone than focusing on his therapy.

“In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late. Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him,” a source told the publication.

“Harvey fell asleep in his chair. He was only woken up by the ringing of his smuggled mobile phone [which is banned at the facility] . . . Harvey jolted awake, jumped up, immediately took the call and then ran out of the room.”

Now, said another insider, Weinstein has opted to forego group therapy and has instead decided to do one-on-one counseling “for obvious reasons.”

However, continued the insider, “He insists he never raped or assaulted anyone, and that all the encounters were consensual. He realizes he has acted like an a**hole, but he still insists he’s not a rapist.”

“He does have his phone, but when he is in therapy, he has to give it to someone else. The characterization of what he said and what happened at the group session isn’t true.”

Reps for Weinstein did not comment on the story.

