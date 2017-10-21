Had Enough! Harvey Weinstein Leaves Sex Rehab After Only One Week

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is leaving sex rehab after only one week of treatment at an Arizona facility, and his psychologist at the center is telling all!

Weinstein, 65, took the program “seriously” and will be headed home on Saturday to begin “significant outpatient therapy,” according to reports.

A psychologist for the fallen producer reportedly said Weinstein was “invested in the program” as he helped him focus on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.”

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

“He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged,” the professional, whose name has been kept private, said. “There were things that triggered [Weinstein’s] anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger.”

As readers know, numerous accusers have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne are among the women to say the movie producer sexually harassed them early in their careers.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.