LAPD Investigating Harvey Weinstein After Woman Accuses Him Of Rape

Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault after another woman came forward and claimed he raped her, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the case.

“LAPD Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein,” LAPD Spokesperson Officer Drake Madison told Radar.

He said the incident “allegedly occurred in 2013. The case is under investigation.”

An Italian actress reportedly met with the LAPD for two hours on Thursday morning, describing the attack as taking place at Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel after attending the 8th Annual Los Angeles, Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest in February 2013.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

She claimed she previously met Weinstein in Rome where he invited her up to her hotel room, but she declined. She said they spoke at the LA Film Festival, but the movie mogul, who has been accused of assaulting over 30 women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, did not recall meeting her in Italy.

The woman, who was 34 at the time of the alleged incident, claimed Weinstein appeared “without warning” in her hotel lobby and asked to come up to her room, which she denied, but he showed up any way.

“He … bullied his way into my hotel room, saying, ‘I’m not going to f**k you, I just want to talk,’” the woman told the Los Angeles Times. “Once inside, he asked me questions about myself but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked. He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do. He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

She said she begged him to stop by talking about her children. Weinstein reportedly left the room after 45 minutes.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

“When he left, he acted like nothing happened,” the woman told the newspaper. “I barely knew this man. It was the most demeaning thing ever done to me by far. It sickens me still…He made me feel like an object, like nothing with all his power.”

She claimed to be afraid of Weinstein and did not report the incident to police, but at the urging of her son came forward.

“All these years I’ve been thinking why I didn’t call the police immediately,” she said. “I regret that I opened the [hotel] door.”

Members of Weinstein’s staff released a letter about the sexual assault allegations against their boss on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

“We all knew that we were working for a man with an infamous temper,” the letter stated. “We did not know we were working for a serial sexual predator. We knew that our boss could be manipulative. We did not know that he used his power to systematically assault and silence women. We had an idea that he was a womanizer who had extra-marital affairs. We did not know he was a violent aggressor and alleged rapist.”

Weinstein was fired from the company on October 8, 2017 and officially resigned on October 17 after apologizing and saying: “I have a real problem.” He checked into a treatment center in Arizona after the scandal broke.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.