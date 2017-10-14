Harvey Has ‘Last Meal’ At Restaurant Owned By ‘Mob Wives’ Star Karen Gravano’s Dad

Crime connections! Disgraced Harvey Weinstein had his last meal before rehab at a restaurant owned by Mob Wives star Karen Gravano‘s dad, Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano — one of the world’s most notorious gangsters!

Weinstein, 65, who is an executive producer on the hit VH1 reality show, was spotted chowing down Uncle Sal’s in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the motto for the Italian joint is “The Best Kept Secret in Town.”

Sources reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively that Karen had no prior knowledge the embattled producer would turn up at her pop’s famous joint, but it wasn’t long before local news outlets began to call her.

“She was shocked when she started getting calls,” the insider says. “She isn’t in touch with Harvey, so she had no clue how or why he ate there.”

Weinstein checking into an Arizona rehab facility for “sex addiction” comes on the heels of several bombshell sexual assault accusations from multiple women.

Numerous accusers have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne are among the women to say the movie producer sexually harassed them early in their careers.

