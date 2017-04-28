Gwen Stefani Ruptures Her Eardrum — Will She Sing Again?

Gwen Stefani is under doctor’s orders NOT to sing, RadarOnline.com has learned, after The Voice judge ruptured her ear drum on a flight!

According to reports, Stefani, 47, suffered the freak accident on a flight from L.A. to Vegas.

She was headed there to perform at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand, but instead was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors barred her from flying or singing.

The singer did send along a brief video, in which she apologized for missing the charity event.

“I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight,” she said in the clip. “But I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend Ronald Pearlman.”

It’s not yet known how or if the rupture will affect her obligations on The Voice.

Jennifer Hudson ended up filing in for the No Doubt icon. Just before the show, she shared a video of herself getting ready to board a plane via Instagram.

“U call , I answer!” she captioned it. “Ms. Hudson is on the way!”

