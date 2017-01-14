George Michael’s BF Made A Shocking Call After Finding The Singer Dead

George Michael‘s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has been causing quite a stir since the singer’s death on Christmas day, but now the hairstylist’s nephew wants to throw his own story into the mix, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Josh Fawaz claims he knows what really happened the moment his uncle found the 53-year-old singer dead in his Oxfordshire home.

“I’m the first person to know that he [Michael] passed away,” the 28-year-old DJ told the Australia Daily Telegraph on Jan. 13. Josh recalled how his uncle cried on the phone and was saying, “‘He’s not moving, oh God he’s dead.'”

Josh went on to tell the publication that Fadi dialed his number immediately after finding Michael. “I’ve never heard a grown man cry so much,” Josh said. “They spent almost every day together for six years. He was so upset, had had been crying at the house beside George and I believe he found him dead.”

However, Josh’s timing to reveal details comes at a bizarre time, especially after Fadi’s stories have been ever-changing since the Careless Whisper singer’s death.

RadarOnline.com reported that at first Fadi claimed to have been with Michael all weekend, but later changed his story by saying he had slept in his car on Christmas Eve. More eyebrows were raised after his Twitter account was hacked after a series of tweets were sent out claiming the singer had tried to commit suicide multiple times.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter things,” he told The Mirror. “My Twitter account was hacked and closed.”

Barely one week later, Fadi returned to Twitter to lash out against a report that called him a “leech” to the singer.

Story developing.

