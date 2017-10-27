George H. W. Bush Spanks Actress Teri Hatcher In Disturbing New Video!

A disturbing video of former President George H. W. Bush has just been leaked, and the shocking footage shows the 93-year-old spanking actress Teri Hatcher!

In the clip, which was filmed in 2007, President Bush is seen walking with several male friends and Hatcher, 52. He then taps her bottom various times before waving goodbye to her and going back to his pals.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bush’s rep claimed the iconic politician’s seemingly “inappropriate” actions toward women come from his years stuck in a wheelchair. In his statement, the spokesman suggested that the former President places his hands near women’s bottoms because it is all he can reach from his chair.

“On occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate,” continued the rep in his statement.

In the 2007 video, however, Bush is walking, later stopping to purposely spank the much-younger Hollywood actress.

Amid the video drama, a third woman has now come forward to accuse Bush of groping her during a photoshoot, and telling her the now infamous “David-Cop-a-Feel” joke. Recalled the alleged victim, novelist Christina Baker Kline, to Slate: “President Bush put his arm around me, low on my back. His comic timing was impeccable. ‘David Cop-a-feel,’ he said, and squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo.”

