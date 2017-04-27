Fast Friends! Megyn Kelly Chats Up Katie Couric Ahead Of NBC Debut

Look out NBC, there’s a new dynamic duo in the making! Network newcomer Megyn Kelly was spotted getting friendly with Katie Couric at the Time 100 Most Influential Gala Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, the two were busy “powowwing” throughout the evening, just days ahead of Kelly’s rumored debut.

Later, Couric told the publication of the cut-throat news industry: “I do feel like I get the respect that I deserve, not by everybody though. One thing I have learned, you can’t be liked by everyone and sometimes if you stand by something a lot of people will not like you.”

“I do not feel like I am an icon to young female journalists, not at all. But I am happy if I have helped in any way to inspire young women. I have tried all my life to be a role model and to conduct myself in a way that I could be smart and authoritative to have equal footing with men,” she added.

As Radar readers know, Kelly’s NBC incoming has stirred up plenty of drama for the network. Longtime anchor Savannah Guthrie has reportedly been “terrified” about her position at TODAY since the Fox News vet was hired, according to sources.

Meanwhile, fellow anchor Tamron Hall ceremoniously left the network show after being iced out for “more valuable” Kelly.

