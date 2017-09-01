Farrah Abraham Not Attending Mom’s Wedding Despite Reconciling: ‘It’s Very Hurtful’

Debra Danielsen will be walking down the aisle in November, but her daughter Farrah Abraham won’t be one of the guests in attendance. The Teen Mom OG grandma exclusively reveals to RadarOnline.com details from her upcoming wedding.

Danielsen saw her daughter and granddaughter for the first time since June earlier this week. Although they are now working on their relationship and have a family vacation planned, she revealed that Abraham refuses to attend her wedding to fiancé Dr. David.

“Right now they’re not participating in the wedding,” Danielsen told Radar. “They’re not coming to the wedding.”

She explained how her daughter refusing to attend because she does not support the marriage is “very hurtful.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Takes Photos With Times Square Characters With Boyfriend & Daughter Sophia In Tow

“Family is family and blood is blood,” she explained. “I don’t intend on getting married again. If she married someone I didn’t like, I would be there front and center.”

With Abraham and her daughter Sophia skipping out on the big day, Danielsen explained that her mother is walking her down the aisle.

Danielsen’s oldest daughter Ashley will be a bridesmaid. Her children Sylvia and Axl will serve as the flower girl and ring bearer.

Also on the guest list is Amber Portwood, who got into a physical altercation with Abraham at a previous TMOG reunion show.

“We’re friends,” she said. “We all started together, we are family. We have a bond and I take that seriously.”

Another shocking guest is Courtland Rogers, who Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was married to from 2012 to 2014.

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Before And After

“Courtland has always wanted to meet Farrah,” Danielsen explained. “There might be a prospect for Farrah there if she comes since Simon [Saran] is out of the picture.”

The wedding will be on November 5, 2017 at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska.

“We’re going to have bag pipers, drummers, rappers and DJs,” she explained of the ceremony. “We’re going to have a red carpet. Fans are coming too, we are going to pick at random. We have over $15,000 applications!”

Abraham began feuding with her mother because she accused her fiancé of not making an effort to bond with her and Sophia.

“It’s kind of sad you’re marrying someone who f*****g hates me,” she told her mom. “I invited you guys to Key West and he has his back towards me. That’s what you bring into your life. You’re not choosing to have a good family.”

Do you think Abraham will attend? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.