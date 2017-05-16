‘I Miss Them Every Day!’ Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Admits Truth Behind Family Feud

Farrah Abraham‘s tumultuous relationship with her mother has turned estranged. After Debra Danielsen revealed the shocking family feud on the Teen Mom OG after show, she exclusively told RadarOnline.com what caused the rift.

“Farrah told me she’s taking a break,” Danielsen, 60, exclusively told Radar. “I’m very sad because I love Farrah and Sophia, they’re my life. I miss them very much. We’ve always been a close family.”

Danielsen explained how she hasn’t seen or spoken to her daughter and granddaughter Sophia, 8, since October 2016.

“I have reached out many times,” the distraught mother said. “Texts, phone calls, business things – everything is ignored.”

Danielsen believes her relationship with fiancé David Merz has a lot to do with the estrangement. She has even postponed her wedding because she wants her daughter and granddaughter to be involved.

“While that’s not the sole reason, I think he has an awful lot to do with it,” she said. “It’s a hard situation.”

Despite the feud, Danielsen is hopeful her family will work through their issues.

“I love my daughter and God knows I love my family,” she said. “David and I want a happy, healthy and close family.”

But Abraham denied her mother’s estrangement claims, as she exclusively told Radar, “That’s a lie!”

Abraham and Danielsen are currently working through their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. On the most recent episode, Danielsen tells her daughter that she is leaving the set for a few days to be with her man.

“I like to be surprised, I like to go on trips, too,” Abraham, 25, told her mother. “But not when it is a family boot camp and you need to go and be with your family.”

Abraham then fired, “You can lose your daughter because you have to choose a man over your daughter. My mom leaving the house makes me upset and it makes me sad.”

