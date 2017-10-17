All For Show? Ellen & Portia Plan Extravagant Tenth-Anniversary Vow Renewal Ceremony

Despite rumors of their marriage melting down behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are finalizing some over-the-top plans to renew their vows for their 10th anniversary next August.

“They want to have [the renewal ceremony] in the country,” an insider revealed to Radar. “Ellen’s looking for a rustic property to buy for the occasion.”

The pair have already booked a wedding planner to organize everything, including the catering, place settings, flowers and entertainment, and celebrities should be on the lookout for “save the date” cards soon, noted the insider.

“The guest list is already a mile long with all of their celebrity friends like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and many more.”

Renewing their vows may be just what the struggling couple need to save their relationship.

As Radar reported, it has been anything but marital bliss lately for DeGeneres and de Rossi.

The 59-year-old talk show host and de Rossi, 44, were caught on camera getting into a nasty lover’s brawl outside of an L.A. restaurant earlier this year.

Since then, DeGeneres has very publicly showered her wife with tokens of affection, in an effort to keep her satisfied.

“She has been buying her elaborate gifts and recently splurged on this huge vacation to the South Pacific for just the two of them,” a source said.

