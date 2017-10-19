Ellen DeGeneres ‘Refuses’ To Book Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche On Talk Show

As generous, lighthearted and accepting as Ellen DeGeneres may be, there is one person who the host absolutely refuses to have on her popular show: Anne Heche!

As RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, DeGeneres, 59, has no intention of ever interviewing her estranged ex-girlfriend. Though the two were madly in love for over three years – and claimed to have ended things amicably – Heche, 48, is one A-lister she does not want on her stage.

Said a source to Straight Shuter: “Ellen refuses to have Anne on her show, it is her show and she is one-hundred percent in control on who gets booked.”

While some show hosts leave the celebrity booking to the actual bookers, DeGeneres has her hand in everything. She understands the power she has and knows that she can change a person’s life by inviting them to appear on her stage.

Ellen DeGeneres only chooses people who she wants to talk to and who she finds genuine. All of the celebrities she interviews are people who she believes will have a positive impact on society. Ex-lover Heche? Not so much.

DeGeneres and Heche were together from 1997 to 2000 and became the hottest lesbian couple of the era!

After they called it quits, the comedian went on to marry gorgeous actress Portia de Rossi, 44, and Heche went on to wed actor James Tupper, 52. Both remain married, and apparently have no interest in rekindling their friendship!

Do you think Ellen DeGeneres is right to keep ex Anne Heche off her show? Sound off in the comments below.

