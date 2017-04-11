Nick Viall’s Fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi ‘Hated’ On ‘DWTS’ Set

Dancing With the Stars contestant Nick Viall wowed the judges last night for his Bachelor-inspired dance with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

While the reality hunk got love from the audience and a phenomenal score of 35 out of 40, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Viall’s fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, is the most hated hanger-on in show history!

“Vanessa has become a complete nuisance and no one on set can even stomach her anymore,” an on-set snitch dished to Radar.

Prior to Viall’s sexy performance, the 36-year-old former Bachelor hunk posted a photo of him and Grimaldi, 29, having a steamy makeout session during his rehearsal.

Thanks Love ❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

According to the source, however, Grimaldi was not even supposed to attend any of her man’s rehearsals!

“Nick was instructed not to bring her, but she refused to listen,” the insider said.

“She is so insecure that she feels like she needs to be there to monitor him, and it is starting to cause a lot of issues between Nick and Peta.”

