‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Chooses Hollywood Over His Marriage!

Former Friends star David Schwimmer was given a choice — Hollywood or his marriage — and chose Tinseltown, stunned pals reveal.

David, who played monkey-loving Ross on the 1990s sitcom, and his British artist wife Zoe Buckman broke up

after a series of bitter fights over his career and her desire to stay in New York, insiders say.

“Zoe doesn’t like L.A.,” says a snitch, who notes the couple lived in the Big Apple with daughter Cleo.

But David — who got rave reviews for playing lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson —

was spending less time at home and more time in L.A., riding his renewed fame.

The couple announced they were “taking a break” to “determine the future of our relationship.”

Things came to a head when photographer Zoe demanded David choose between her and his career, says the snitch.

“The O.J. movie put him back in the public eye, and now the fame’s gone to his head.

He’s inundated with offers, and his career is hot right now,” says an insider.

“She wanted him to be a family man, and he said he wanted that — but maybe not so much anymore.”