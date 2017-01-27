Rock Bottom! Cuba Gooding Jr. Caught Grabbing Women’s Butts Before Divorce Filing

Cuba Gooding Jr. was acting like a bad boy bachelor long before his divorce went public, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to an eyewitness, he was spotted “grabbing” women at L.A. hotspot Craig’s nearly a week before filing for a split!

The actor was dining at Craig’s the weekend of the Golden Globes, and an eyewitness told Radar, “It was a busy night and everyone was gearing up for the awards. He was at a table with three attractive women and kept grabbing their butts and getting really handsy with them.”

And it didn’t go unnoticed. Said the source, “Joe Jonas was at a table next to him and was laughing at the whole scene. It was crazy!”

The award-winning actor, who was married to wife Sara for over 20 years before the split, certainly seemed to be celebrating, according to the insider.

“He seemed pretty drunk. He was being extremely loud and obnoxious,” the source claimed. “It was a total scene!”

Gooding Jr.’s wife filed for separation in 2014. He finally responded last week with filing for divorce, http://radaronline.com/videos/cuba-gooding-jr-divorce-sara-gooding-custody-drugs-cheating/ and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Piper. The documents state that he is willing to pay spousal support.

As Radar previously reported, he was busted kissing three women http://radaronline.com/photos/cuba-gooding-jr-caught-partying-kissing-women-oj-simpson-pics/ in late 2016 at Six Chow House bar in Calabasas. Another woman came forward to Radar back in 2007 telling Radar about how he tried to put his hands down her pants. http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2014/04/cuba-gooding-jr-cheating-drugs-alcohol-divorce-wife/ “It was honestly so gross, so I just kept moving around trying to keep his hands off me,” she claimed.

