Cooper Hefner Speaks Out Amid Father Hugh’s Heartbreaking Health Crisis

Cooper Hefner, plans to take over Playboy amid his iconic father, Hugh Hefner’s declining health, RadarOnline.com has learned. As the 91-year-old legend gets older, the young entrepreneur, 25, wishes to keep his legacy alive by giving it a modern spin, 64 years after its initial launch.

Touching on his father’s health during a shocking interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper said: “It’s tough to watch him struggle, but I’m just happy it’s physical and not mental.”

Admitting that Hugh he has stopped his famous womanizing and receded from the public in recent years, he claimed his closest friends still visit for weekly dinners and film screenings. He even provides periodic notes on the magazine!

Cooper began taking over the company while still in college, spurred by his father’s reclusion and declining health.

As Radar previously reported, playmate Carla Howe revealed in 2015 that the Playboy Mansion is no longer a “Place of excess with orgies and topless girls,” and Hugh is so frail he does nothing but play chess!

“Hef is so frail he goes everywhere with a group of nurses,” she added. “Most of the time all he wants is to play chess with his friends and watch old films.”

