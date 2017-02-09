Broke Boyfriend! ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz’s New Man Owes Over $64K In Tax Liens

Chrissy Metz has been gushing over her new boyfriend since going public with him last month, but does she know about his financial issues? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the This Is Us star’s new man has been hit with $64, 806.49 in tax liens.

According to a federal tax lien obtained from Ventura County Clerk and Recorder, Stancil failed to pay $40,442.98 in taxes from 2005 to 2007.

SEE THE SHOCKING PROOF!

He was then slapped with a state tax lien for $2,603.58 in 2007.

Stancil failed to pay the IRS again in 2009 when he received a federal tax lien for $5,430.54.

PHOTOS: From Flab To Fab? Inside Kris Jenner’s Emergency Body Overhaul

Unfortunately for Stancil, the money problems don’t end there. According to documents obtained from the Los Angeles County Clerk, he was hit with a state tax lien for $7,555.04 for failing to pay from 2003 to 2005.

He owed Uncle Sam again in 2006 when he failed to pay a state tax lien for $5,497. 83.

His most recent federal tax lien is from 2010 when he had an unpaid balance of $3,276.52.

Clerks from the Ventura County Clerk and Recorder, and Los Angeles County Clerk confirm the liens remain outstanding.

Despite Stancil’s debts, Metz, who plays Kate on the drama, insisted in an interview that he isn’t dating her because of her fame from the NBC show.

“I’m dating someone, but it wasn’t like they came out of the woodwork just because I’m on the show,” she told People in October. “It was just organic, and I’m grateful for that because I know it’s difficult to be dating and in the spotlight and having things change.”

PHOTOS: Secret’s Out! Chet Hanks’ Baby Mama REVEALED Months After Welcoming Love Child

The new couple went public with their relationship in January.

As Radar readers know, Metz’s co-star Justin Hartley has had money issues himself.

He was hit with a state tax lien for $17,419.99 in May 2010 for not paying his taxes in 2007.

In October 2004, his landlord sued him for residential unlawful detainer when he failed to pay $2,358.81 in rent.

Are you surprised by the debt? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.