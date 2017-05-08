Chris Soules’ Sad Life In Iowa Exposed — ‘He Was Having Trouble Out Of The Limelight’

Chris Soules has been on a booze binge ever since he returned to his normal bumpkin life in the middle of nowhere Iowa, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Bachelor star, 35, a skilled and talented farmer, grows corn off the land that belongs to Robert Berry‘s friend, who told him that Soules guzzles gallons of beer while working the land.

“He’s quite the drinker,” Berry told Radar. “My friend told me that when she goes to her farm, she sees a string of empty beer cans all over the field. He just drinks them while he’s working and throws them on the ground when he’s done.

PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Attends Court In Jail Jumpsuit After Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrest

“I guess he was having trouble out of the limelight,” added Berry, 80.

The farmland where Soules works is near the corn field owned by hit-and-run victim, Kenneth Mosher.

“Ever since he came back from Los Angeles, everyone was saying that Chris got involved with other things besides drinking,” Berry added.

“I mean, it seems quite odd that he would run into the back of a tractor on a clear road, with no obstructions. He definitely was not in his right mind.”

PHOTOS: Reality TV Curse! 19 Bachelor & Bachelorette Couples Who Called It Quits Like Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff

Another resident claimed Soules is getting his long-deserved comeuppance.

“Some people around here really didn’t care for the guy because he thought he was better than everyone else,” the source told Radar.

“He always wore nice clothes and his family farmed a lot of acres. He sometimes talked down to people. Sure, he was on the Bachelor show, but now since that’s down the tubes, he’s just a regular farmer like everyone else.”

As Radar reported, the shamed reality star was arrested on April 24 for leaving the scene after causing a fatal accident.

PHOTOS: Country Couple! Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff Reunite On Family Farm In Iowa – Blast Split Rumors With Cute Insta-Pics

The 911 audio was released days later, proving Soules called police and attempted to help the victim before fleeing. He was arrested hours later at his home.

Police obtained a warrant to see his blood test taken at the hospital after his arrest. Officials will be looking for alcohol or drug levels during their review.

Soules is currently wearing an ankle monitor as part of his release, until court, which is scheduled for May 2 at this time.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.