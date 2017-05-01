Not Guilty? Chris Soules Asks For Fatal Hit-And-Run Case To Be Dismissed

Chris Soules is an innocent man, according to his legal team. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Bachelor star’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him after he was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Court papers obtained from the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County reveal the 911 call should get Soules off the hook.

“On April 25, 2017, the State charged Mr. Soules with leaving the scene of an accident causing death,” the motion filed by Soules’ attorneys read. “The complaint alleged Mr. Soules “[did] not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident.”

His legal team believes the 911 call provides real-time evidence that he identified himself and his role in the accident. They also claim it proves he tried to resuscitate victim Kenneth Mosher, 66.

“Mr. Soules described the location of the accident and communicated with dispatch for approximately 5 minutes and 45 seconds while help was en route,” the May 1st filing read. “The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home.”

His attorneys accuse the charging officer of failing to include in the Complaint that Soules provided his name and emergency aid to Mosher.

“Iowa Code § 321.261(1) directs: ‘The driver of any vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury to or death of any person shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible and if able, shall then return to and remain at the scene of the accident in accordance with section 321.263,'” the filing continued. “Accordingly, a person violates Iowa Code § 321.261 by ‘concealing or attempting to conceal the identity of one involved in an automobile accident wherein personal injuries are sustained.'”

The motion explains how Soules attempted to perform CPR on Mosher even though there were witnesses on the scene. He told the 911 operator that Mosher has blood coming out of his mouth.

“Before hanging up, he confirmed that emergency responders were en route,” the documents read. “Mr. Soules did not depart the scene until he was assured emergency personnel had the situation in hand. As a matter of law, the State cannot prove Mr. Soules did not render “reasonable assistance.” Mr. Soules’ actions at the scene, as captured by the 911 recording, unquestionably were “reasonable” as required by Iowa Code § 321.263(1).”

Soules requests that the court dismiss the complaint and affidavit, exonerate the bail and grant any other relief in favor of him that are necessary.

As Radar readers know, Soules, 35, was arrested on April 24 after his Chevy truck rear-ended Mosher’s tractor.

Police arrested Soules hours later at an Arlington, Iowa home. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

He will be back in court on May 9.

