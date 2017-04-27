It Wasn’t A Hit & Run! Chris Soules Lawyer Insists He Stayed With Dying Crash Victim

Chris Soules’ new high-powered attorney is coming out swinging! Just hours after the Bachelor star announced he’d hired a new legal team, his lawyer issues a blistering statement insisting that the deadly crash that left one man dead was NOT a hit and run.

As Radar reported, Soules has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he collided with a tractor on April 24, killing its driver.

A statement released to Radar by the Parrish-Kruidenier law firm states, “Chris Soules has retained attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa law firm Parrish Kruidenier to represent him. Brown recognized the heightened level of interest because of Soules’ celebrity status, but asked that members of the public do not prejudge this case based on media coverage.”

“Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect. While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident.”

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner Spotted Filming Scenes For ‘KUWTK’ After Frightening Car Crash!

The statement goes on to claim that Soules did in fact administer CPR to his victim, and “remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

Meanwhile, his legal team claims that they are concerned Soules will not get a fair trial.

“Soules’ attorneys are exploring the possibility of a gag order to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial,” they announced. “Soules’ legal team is working to gather all of the evidence and review the facts of this tragic collision. They have already filed a demand asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week,” as Radar reported.

“His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to” his victim, Kenneth Mosher.

PHOTOS: NeNe Leakes’ Son In Near-Fatal Car Crash

The statement goes on to make a plea for privacy for Soules and his family in the wake of the incident.

“Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected,” the statement said. “Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.”

Soules, who is currently wearing an ankle monitor as part of his release, has not left his house since the incident.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.