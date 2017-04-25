Chris Soules ‘Devastated’ About Fatal Crash That Killed His Neighbor

Chris Soules was arrested after leaving the scene of an accident, and the reality star is now saying that he is “devastated” to learn the accident resulted in his neighbor’s death.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Soules, 35, plowed his Chevy truck into Kenneth Mosher’s John Deere tractor in Buchanan County, Iowa, on Monday night, April 24, causing it to flip over and kill the man.

The Bachelor alum fled the scene of the fatal accident and was subsequently arrested and taken to jail.

Soules has released a statement in which he admitted to the crash, but he did not accept responsibility for the 66-year-old’s death.

PHOTOS: So Happy Together! Britt Nilsson & Brady Toops Show Off Romance On Social Media –– ‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Rebound In 6 Photos

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening in a rural part of Iowa near his home,” the statement read. “He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away.”

Soules said in the statement that his “thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

As Radar previously reported, Mr. Mosher’s family is in shock over his tragic death.

“Chris has created his own problems,” Richard Roepke said of the crash. “This is life changing for him. He has to deal with it himself. This isn’t the direction his family wanted him to go in.”

PHOTOS: The Hottest Stars Of The Bachelor And Bachelorretes

Roepke noted the alcoholic beverages and container allegedly found at the scene were “not a big shock,” since “it’s Chris’ age and generation, it’s not right; it was huge mistake that will haunt him for the rest of his life.”

Whitney Bischoff, who is Soules’ ex-fiancée from the Bachelor, also spoke out about the tragedy.

“This is a very sad situation,” she told People magazine. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.