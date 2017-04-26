Chris Soules Makes Frantic 911 Call Before Leaving Dying Victim In Ditch

Chris Soules made sure help was on the way before he fled the scene of his hit-and-run accident. In a second 911 call obtained from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules checked on the victim before making his heartless escape.

“I rear-ended a guy on a tractor,” Soules, 35, told the 911 dispatcher. “The man on the tractor [is injured.]”

An out-of-breath Soules added how the victim Kenneth Mosher, 66, and tractor were thrown into the ditch after Soules hit them with his Chevy truck on April 24 around 8:20pm.

“He’s not conscious,” Soules said. “I can’t tell [if he’s breathing.] He doesn’t appear to be.”

When the operator asked if Soules knows CPR, he responded, “No I don’t.”

As the dispatcher attempted to talk him through CPR, he screamed, “There’s blood, there’s blood.”

He clarified that the blood was coming from the victim’s mouth.

“I can feel a pulse, yeah he’s got a pulse,” Soules said. “You guys on your way?”

When The Bachelor star confirmed he saw law enforcement and medical vehicles up the road, he told the operator, “Can I call you back really quick?”

As Radar readers know, Soules fled from the scene of the accident.

Court documents revealed alcoholic beverages and a container were found at the scene.

Soules was arrested and released on a $10,000 cash bond on April 25.

Family friend Richard Roepke exclusively told Radar that the two were neighbors.

“We’re trying to figure out why he left the scene,” Roepke said. “This is something he has to share and the rest of us can only speculate. He may have known Kenny was already gone at that point. What was going through his head? It is a bad day.”

