Chris Pratt & Dave Bautista Reveal Their Best Workout Secrets!

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista cover the May editions of Men’s Fitness and Muscle & Fitness magazines — and they’re hotter than ever!

Just a few years ago, Chris Pratt was known primarily for his role as chubby, dim-witted Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. But today, the 37-year-old is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, as well as among its fittest.

The May issue of Men’s Fitness features a leaping Pratt on its cover, with a story on a rise to stardom grounded in midwestern values and an abiding belief that in the end, despite the political rancor of our times, we’re all more alike than we are different. The magazine also outlines the workout he follows to remain ready to battle all manner of evil alien in this month’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

Meanwhile, May’s Muscle & Fitness magazine covers Pratt’s Guardians co-star Dave Bautista, who plays the vengeful-yet-loyal alien warrior Drax in the film that is shaping up to be this summer’s blockbuster. A former WWE Superstar, Bautista has seen his own star rise rapidly in recent years too, with successful big-screen turns in the first Guardians film, and as James Bond Nemesis Mr. Hinx in Spectre.

The May editions of Men’s Fitness and Muscle & Fitness are both available on newsstands now, with exclusive behind-the scenes videos from both shoots available on mensfitness.com and muscleandfitness.com.

