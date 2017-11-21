Radar Reported Charlie Rose’s Bad Behavior In 2007 – 10 Years Before Latest Claims

Ten years before the Washington Post claimed Charlie Rose made multiple “unwanted sexual advances” to women in his workplace, Radar first revealed the iconic anchor’s bad behavior in a shocking expose.

In a 2007 bombshell report, Radar — then a print magazine — labeled Rose a “toxic bachelor.”

A woman told Radar the newsman, now 75, “palmed her buttock like a honeydew.”

Rose’s attorney demanded a retraction, but Radar refused to pull the story.

Now, a decade later, Rose is under fire for allegedly making “unwanted sexual advances” around at least eight female employees, “including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital area.”

Rose has apologized for his actions, but has been suspended by networks CBS and PBS regardless.

