Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Back On Screen – And Looking More Radiant Than Ever

Catherine Zeta-Jones has put her career on hold, and friends say it’s because she’s been working on a midlife makeover!

“Catherine had a series of very subtle nips and tucks,” dished a pal.

“Her surgeon must be a miracle worker. She looks 10 years younger!”

Star can reveal that $2,000 C02 laser treatments are largely responsible for the 47-year-old’s fab new face —

as well as her disappearing act from the public eye!

“She’s been going every six weeks for a year, then has to stay inside for two weeks after because the peeling is so bad,”

says the source, adding that change has also come from within.

“She does Pilates five times a week and cut back on cigarettes and red wine,” the insider says.

“Catherine is thrilled with how she looks — she’s ready to return to the A-list.”