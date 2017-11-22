Special Treatment? Kennedy Grandkid Busted For Disorderly Conduct Given Easy Way Out

It pays to be a Kennedy!

Caroline Rose Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, was arrested for disorderly conduct at a wild party in the summer where she drunkenly told a cop to “f**k off,” but did her famous name give her an easy way out of the charges?

She was sent to a pretrial diversion program for young first-time offenders after she and her father, Maxwell Kennedy, were arrested by Hyannisport Police on Sunday, August 20 about 1 am after cops were called to a house party where the neighbors had called about noise complaints.

If she successfully completed the program the charges against her would be dismissed, officials said. She was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, but the hearing was continued to March 2018 “pending her completion of the program,” the Associated Press reported.

Caroline was hauled off to jail at the same time as her father, who had “noticeably bloodshot and glassy eyes,” when cops arrived at the rented mansion, the wild police report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com revealed.

When Max was placed in the police car his daughter tried to spring him free. “I observed a female grab hold of my cruiser door and open it,” Officer Armando Feliciano wrote in the police report.

“I recognized her as one of the party guest from in the house. As she opened the door I rushed to cruiser as the crowd closed in. I was able to get the door closed but this had now flared up the crowd even more. Everywhere I turned there were cell phone camera flashing lights in my face and people were yelling and flailing their arms,” the police report stated.

He blamed the famous father-daughter duo, saying they “incited this crowd into an angry mob.”

Sergeant Jason Laber wrote his report about booking Caroline into custody.

“I observed a female to slur her words and had glassy bloodshot eyes. She was unsteady on her feet and was dirty (dirt of knees and feet). During the process I asked if she would like to have a breathalyzer she refused and said ‘No, I’m drunk… I know.’”

The member of the storied Kennedy family finally told the officer her identity and said: “I went to Brown and I’m a teacher, sweetheart.” Sgt. Laber noted: “She stuck her tongue out and repeatedly told me to “f*** off” during booking. She cried and now asked if this would affect her job.”

He wrote that she told he “she did not know it was against the law to open a police car door.”

Despite Maxwell Kennedy “having “glassy bloodshot eyes,” and “sweating profusely,” he took a breathalyzer that registered .00BAC. Charges against him were dropped and he paid a $150 fine for a noise violation.

