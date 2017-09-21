‘He Vanished!’ Briana DeJesus Reveals Baby Daddy ‘Disappeared’ From Daughter’s Life

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Luis Hernandez begged her not to place their daughter Stella for adoption. But when it came time for Hernandez to step up to the plate, he struck out. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com that her baby daddy has not been involved in their daughter’s life.

On a Teen Mom 2 episode, Hernandez revealed that he would be on the road for 10 months to train for his trucking license. Although he was able to attend his daughter’s July birth, he has been uninvolved in her life since then.

“He has not seen Stella, he has not helped with Stella and he hasn’t really asked about Stella,” DeJesus told Radar. “He’s pretty much non-existent right now. He disappeared. He totally vanished. The moment I had Stella he went MIA.”

DeJesus is especially angry because he “preached so hard” for her to not go through with the adoption.

“You have a daughter… What’s going on? He just is not right in the head,” she slammed.

DeJesus even blamed the MTV series for his absence.

“I can understand where he’s coming from because MTV is always around when he is around,” she explained. “It makes him uncomfortable. We’re all yelling at him cause he’s not doing what he’s supposed to do. But that’s no excuse. It sucks.”

As for her other baby daddy Devoin Austin, who is the father of her daughter Nova, he’s currently behind bars after being arrested on a warrant for drug-related charges.

“All that you see is because the cameras are around,” she said of his appearances on the show. “He wasn’t around prior to that. He ended up in jail and I haven’t spoken to him. I might go visit him just to see where his head is at, but that’s up in the air.”

Although both fathers have been absent from their daughters’ lives, DeJesus does have an “open door policy.”

“Whenever they want to see the babies they can come,” she explained.

Despite the baby daddy drama, DeJesus is grateful she is able to use her story to help viewers.

“I just want to continue sharing my story and continue helping others,” she said. “I’m going through a lot and hopefully another girl can learn a thing or two from me.”

