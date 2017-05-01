More Than Friends?

Brad Pitt CAUGHT At Intimate Dinner With Sienna Miller

All the dirty details that will make Angelina Jolie furious!

By
Posted on
Brad Pitt CAUGHT At Intimate Dinner With Sienna Miller

Soon-to-be single Brad Pitt is getting back in the game!

Spies spotted Angelina Jolie’s estranged hubby doing some “serious flirting” with blond bombshell Sienna Miller

during a private dinner with a group of friends as they celebrated the premiere of The Lost City of Z,

a new flick from Brad’s production company, Plan B.

Brad and Sienna — who’s starring in the adventure drama —

were “heavily enjoying each other’s company,” and “they were talking to each other all night,” says a snitch.

The encounter noticeably perked up Brad, who’s been looking scary-skinny since his stressful split from Angie.

A mole reveals the Oscar winner appeared to be “in very high spirits,

which he hasn’t been for a long time.

He seems to be over a hump.”

Comments