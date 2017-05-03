I’m Brad & I’m An Alcoholic! Pitt Joins AA

Brad Pitt is so dedicated to his new sobriety that he’s been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In what could be a last-ditch effort to win back estranged wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt announced in a new interview with GQ that he’d quit alcohol six months ago.

What’s more, Radar can reveal, he’s quietly been attending AA meetings in celebrity enclave of Malibu.

An insider told Radar, “He recently attended a men’s group that meets on the Pacific Coast Highway.”

“He sits in the back and has his cap pulled down, as if he doesn’t want to draw attention to himself,” the insider said.

“He hasn’t shared any of his story yet,” the source said, “but that’s understandable.”

And he’s already making friends in the group. Said the insider, “He’s friendly to anyone who’s approached him to wish him luck. He’s very humble and gracious and will simply say thank you, and that it means a lot.”

Radar reported in February that Pitt had gone into treatment for his addiction issues.

A source said at the time that he’d spent $15,000 on a five-night sober retreat inside a private suite at Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

There, he reportedly attended a Narcotics Anonymous group party on January 22. NA is a mutual aid fellowship similar to AA, but focused on drug use more than alcohol.

Another insider claimed, “Brad hopes his newfound clarity and sobriety will help repair his relationship with Angelina.”

“He’s in a better place now.”

“He’s grateful for all the support he’s having from friends family and strangers, and it’s a weight off his shoulders to finally come clean.”

Pitt, 53, admitted in the GQ interview, “I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”

“But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much,” and even smoking the occasional “spliff.”

“It’s just become a problem,” he said. “And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

According to the new issue of US Weekly, Pitt was wasted when he erupted on board a private jet flight from France with his family, effectively ending his marriage.

