Bob Weinstein Breaks Silence To Call His Brother Harvey ‘Depraved’

Bob Weinstein, the brother of disgraced sexual harasser producer Harvey, has finally broken his silence to admit Harvey is “depraved,” and a “predator.”

Further, in his explosive interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Bob said he is horrified by Harvey’s seeming lack of remorse and vowed, “I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

Bob, 62, has quietly served on The Weinstein Company’s board and handles Dimension, its genre label, while his high profile brother, 65, was the face of Miramax, and then, TWC.

Now, days after Harvey’s shocking sexual harassment scandal blew wide open, with more than 20 women accusing Harvey of misconduct (with some even claiming rape), Bob is talking about the scandal.

Bob claims he’s barely spoken to Harvey in five years and says, “I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy.”

Bob, the man behind Scream and the Scary Movie franchise, told the Hollywood Reporter admitted he knew Harvey was unfaithful to wife Georgina Chapman, saying, “I could not take his cheating, his lying and also his attitude toward everyone.”

But Bob insisted that he didn’t know “the type of predator that he was…. I thought they were all consensual situations.”

Now he believes that Harvey should be punished and kicked out of the Academy!

“I find myself in a waking nightmare. My brother has caused unconscionable suffering,” Bob lamented in the interview.

As a father of three girls, Bob said, “I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed.”

Bob said, “…I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It’s a sickness but not a sickness that is excusable. It’s a sickness that’s inexcusable.”

Bob claimed he was also the object of a lot of Harvey’s verbal and even physical abuse but added he’s not looking for sympathy for himself.

“But it’s a complicated situation when it’s your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years. And that’s the truth. He avoided getting the help. We begged him,” Bob said.

Fallen producer Harvey spoke to photographers and had a last dinner before going into rehab for his sex issues. Bob is outraged that he doesn’t see remorse from his brother.

“I don’t think he feels anything,” Bob commented.

Bob said he tried to clean up after Harvey’s messes when people complained that he was a bully—but had no clue Harvey was also sexually harassing numerous women.

Harvey’s brother is now hoping to keep The Weinstein Company going after Harvey’s ouster, saying “the banks gave us their support.” Bob denies that pal Jay-Z might buy a stake in the firm.

Bob told HR that he will cooperate fully with a police investigation on Harvey “if it came to that.”

