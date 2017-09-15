Chyna’s Victory! Blac To Get $20K A Month From Rob In Long-Awaited Custody Deal

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have finally reached a custody settlement after months of fighting — and she dropped the restraining order against him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old mother of two and her reality star baby daddy inked their deal on Friday, finalizing their custody arrangement months after he posted naked pictures and videos on social media without her permission.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” her lawyer Lisa Bloom told Radar in a statement, before slamming the failed sock entrepreneur and the alleged nasty rumors he spread.

“To correct some false statements….from unnamed sources today: Rob does not have ‘more than 50% custody.’ Chyna did not leave ‘Dream at home this weekend while she left to party.’ This is a false and outrageous statement. Like many working mothers, Chyna does sometimes leave her baby with a nanny while she goes to work. Rob should stop defaming the mother of his child and instead should become accustomed himself to the concept of working for a living — something Chyna has always done before, during and after her relationship with him to support herself and her children.”

Bloom also dropped the bombshell that Kardashian was still not able to contact his baby mama, and had to say at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18, off the calendar,” she revealed. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.

Despite the truce, more conflict remains between the former couple.

“This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob,” Bloom assured Radar.

Radar has also exclusively learned that Kardashian is only allowed to be with Dream while supervised by a nanny or other caregiver.

Chyna raked in the cash from Kris Jenner’s only son, a separate source told Radar, with Kardashian scheduled to give her $13,000 a month and pay $7,000 a month for the nannies.

Kardashian did not pay Chyna’s legal fees, which piled up to over $300,000 over the past months, the insider told Radar.

The source told Radar that Kardashian had only one motive for dragging Chyna through the mud.

“Rob is jealous that Chyna has a new boyfriend and has moved on,” the insider fumed. “It is never about Dream. He is always trying to hurt Chyna.”

